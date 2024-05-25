‘Psychotic’ murderer at loose in Meghalaya: East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rituraj Ravi

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Police in Shillong have recovered several body parts of an individual suspected to be murdered by some psycho at loose. East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rituraj Ravi informed that on May 22, one suspected human skull was found lying adjacent to a drain on the road side along Bivar road, Shillong.

Ravi said, "An investigation and a search operation were launched immediately to ascertain the identity of the deceased and to find the remaining body parts,"

According to the SP on May 23, the decomposed lower limbs were found by the search team inside the drain near Bivar road. Further, on Friday the search team recovered parts of upper torso from the drain after a prolonged search.

"Further search is still undergoing. The recovered body parts have been sent to NEIGRIHMS, Shillong for medical examination," Ravi said. According to him the dead body is suspected to be of a male person based on the apparel found on the remains of the body.

In this regard a case has been registered at Sadar Police Station under section 302 IPC and efforts are being made to identify the victim. Police said that further investigation in the matter is under progress.

