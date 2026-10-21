Shillong on High Alert Following Series of Petrol Bomb Attacks

Security has been significantly tightened across the Meghalaya capital following back-to-back petrol bomb attacks targeting key locations, including Keating Road, Kenches Trace, and Laitumkhrah. The sudden spike in violence occurred during the conclusion of regional festivities, prompting the Meghalaya Police to launch a massive investigation.

The latest incident occurred at Keating Road, where two masked suspects riding a scooter without a registration plate hurled an incendiary device into the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training campus. While the device failed to cause a major explosion, local shopkeepers rushed to extinguish the minor fire.

Confirming the status, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal stated, "Police are investigating the incidents and examining CCTV footage to piece together the evidence and identify the culprits. As of now, no arrests have been made." He assured the public that no injuries or significant property damage were recorded.

In response, the district administration has ordered enhanced night patrolling—particularly after midnight—intensified magistrate rounds, and massive police deployment to preserve communal harmony and secure public spaces.