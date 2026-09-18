Meghalaya: Petrol bomb attack damages vehicle at DHS campus in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A Bolero vehicle was set ablaze after unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) campus in Shillong early Thursday morning.

Confirming the incident, Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, Director General of Police (DGP), said the attack took place at around 3.30 am. Preliminary information indicated that a petrol bomb was hurled at the campus, following which the Bolero vehicle bearing registration number ML01 7702 caught fire.Security personnel on night duty reported the incident during the preliminary inquiry. Further details, including the circumstances surrounding the attack and the identity of those involved, were being ascertained.

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