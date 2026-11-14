Shillong Peak Ropeway Protests Enter Tenth Day as Meghalaya Refuses to Shift Project

Shillong: Protests against the Shillong Peak Ropeway Project entered their tenth day on Friday, November 14, 2026, as Khanduli residents joined youth and women's groups at U Kiang Nangbah statue, opposite Shillong Civil Hospital in Shillong.

The Meghalaya government has refused demands to scrap or relocate the ₹151-crore project despite mounting environmental concerns raised by protesters.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the Shillong Ropeway Project continued its demonstrations on Friday, with participation from Khanduli residents, youth and women's groups.

JAC president Deborah Marbaniang questioned the environmental impact of construction, particularly the alleged drying up of a water source following tree felling.

Speaking to reporters, Marbaniang said, "What is the use of going for an inspection, when even the water source behind the ropeway, water that used to flow in the monsoon and in winter, has dried up since the trees were cut?"

The JAC has alleged that more than 500 trees have already been felled at Lum Shyllong. The protesters have also questioned whether the environmental consequences of the project have been adequately assessed.

The Meghalaya government has maintained its position that the project will proceed, rejecting demands to scrap or relocate the proposed ropeway. The Tourism Department has disputed the protesters' concerns about water sources along the proposed alignment.

In an official statement, the department said, "Maps show that springs are located away from the alignment, some between 500 metres and 1 km away. The towers stand on a ridge with no water sources beneath them."

The contrasting positions have kept the disagreement focused on the project's environmental impact and the location of water sources.

The proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway is a 913-metre aerial passenger transport system connecting Madan Laban to Shillong Peak. The project's estimated cost has been reported at ₹151 crore, although some local reports have cited ₹159 crore.

Funding is expected through the New Development Bank (NDB) and the PM-DevINE scheme.

The Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority is the implementing agency responsible for the project. The disagreement over environmental concerns has emerged alongside the government's continued commitment to construction.

The demonstrations intensified after discussions between protesters and the Tourism Department failed to resolve their differences.

A separate consultation meeting chaired by Cabinet Minister and South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai also ended in a deadlock. The situation escalated further on Thursday when police dispersed protesters outside the Main Secretariat.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) had previously sealed the project site over trade licence issues. However, the state government has maintained that construction will continue.

The opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) has also supported the protesters.

With the JAC continuing its agitation and the government refusing to reconsider the project's location, the dispute remains unresolved.

The protesters' concerns centre on tree felling and the alleged drying up of a water source, while the Tourism Department maintains that mapped springs are located away from the ropeway alignment.

The ninth day of demonstrations marks another round of opposition to a project that the Meghalaya government intends to take forward.