Shilpi Samaj's Sharadiya Adda Celebrates Bokakhat's Musical Heritage

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The autumn musical gathering, Sharadiya Adda, organised by Shilpi Samaj, a prominent musical organisation in Bokakhat, was held on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Bijoy Sharma, popularly known as Sangeet Surya, a recipient of several honours, including the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Sanskritik Mahasabha. He is also an artiste pensioner of the Assam Government, lyricist, and composer. Senior journalist and Director of Kaziranga News Network, Dipjyoti Hazarika, attended the event as a distinguished guest. The gathering brought together music lovers and cultural enthusiasts, celebrating the rich musical and literary traditions of Bokakhat.