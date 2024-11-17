Shops in Silchar must remain closed on Sundays: Assistant Labour Commissioner issues directive

SILCHAR: The Office of the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Government of Assam, has issued an important notification directed at shop and establishment owners in Silchar town, Cachar district. The announcement mandates strict adherence to Section 11 of the Assam Shops and Establishments Act, 1971, which requires all commercial establishments to remain completely closed every Sunday.

This directive aims to enforce the weekly closure rule as per legal provisions. The notice warns that failure to comply will invite stringent action under the law.

However, the announcement also clarifies that establishments exempted under the law are not subject to this order. Shop owners are advised to review the legal exemptions to determine their applicability.

The Assistant Labour Commissioner emphasized that this measure is intended to promote compliance and ensure uniformity across the region. Business owners in Silchar are urged to cooperate and follow the guidelines to avoid legal consequences.

For further clarification, shop owners can contact the Office of the Assistant Labour Commissioner, stated a press release.

