Shortage of doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital raises concern, Students’ Union warns of agitation

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The shortage of doctors, dressers, and other essential healthcare staff at the 100-bed Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital in Khatikuchi under Ghograpar has sparked concern among residents, with the West Banbhag Regional Students’ Union warning of a democratic agitation if the issues are not addressed promptly.

Residents alleged that despite the formation of the BJP-led government in Assam for a third consecutive term, the hospital continues to suffer from an acute shortage of medical personnel and essential medicines, causing difficulties for patients from nearly twenty surrounding villages.

Established during the tenure of the Congress government and inaugurated by the Late former Health Minister Nazrul Islam, the 100-bed hospital was originally sanctioned with six doctors. However, local sources claim that only three doctors are currently providing services at the facility, while the remaining three are attached to the Nalbari Medical College & Hospital.

As a result, patients visiting the hospital during night and early morning hours often face difficulties in obtaining medical attention, leading to public dissatisfaction and occasional protests.

A delegation led by Adviser Utpal Kalita of the West Banbhag Regional Students’ Union visited the hospital on Monday and reviewed its overall condition. It demanded immediate government intervention to resolve the problems facing the 100-bed hospital.

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