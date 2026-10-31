Shraddha Kapoor Stuns as The Legendary Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Gripping ‘Eetha’ Trailer

Mumbai: The highly anticipated official trailer for the biographical musical drama Eetha was officially unveiled on October 30, 2026. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in a career-defining avatar as Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the legendary folk artist and "Tamasha Samradni" (Tamasha Empress) of Maharashtra. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the film is locked for a grand theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

The film traces the turbulent, triumphant life of Vithabai (affectionately nicknamed "Eetha" in regional dialects). Born into a traditional performing family, she rose to become a fearless icon of Lavani and Tamasha theatre, eventually earning the prestigious President's Award.

The plot heavily spotlights her unmatched grit, including the folklore of her delivering a baby backstage mid-performance and immediately returning to the stage. However, the narrative doesn't shy away from her dark realities, mapping out the domestic abuse, exploitation by merchants like Anna Sawant (played by Randeep Hooda), and financial ruin she faced later in life.

The trailer showcases a heavy-hitting, emotional performance from Kapoor. The actress delivers a standout line summarizing her character's lifelong devotion: "If I die lying in bed, I'll be remembered as helpless... but if I die dancing, I'll be remembered as a legend." Another devastating quote captures the core heartbreak of the film: "My trust was my pride. When that broke, everything shattered."

Backed by a grand, traditional soundtrack composed by duo Ajay-Atul, the biographical drama features a stellar supporting ensemble including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, and the late veteran actor Nana Patekar in one of his final onscreen appearances.