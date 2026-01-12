Sibsagar Press Club marks 34th foundation day with daylong programmes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sibsagar Press Club, one of the leading organizations in Assam’s media fraternity since its inception in 1993, celebrated its 34th Foundation Day on Sunday with a series of daylong programmes at its premises.

The inaugural session was conducted under the supervision of the club’s acting General Secretary Himanshu Neog. The Press Club flag was ceremonially hoisted by the President, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahanta said that although the Sibsagar Press Club was primarily an organization of journalists, over the past 33 years it had worked not only for the welfare of media professionals but also for the larger interest of people from all sections of society.

He highlighted the invaluable contributions of the club’s founding advisors and eminent personalities such as former Axam Xahitya Xabha President Biren Borkotoki, educationist Late Sarat Mahanta, Late Guna Baruah, and present Advisor Jyoti Prasad Chaliha, who enriched Assam’s intellectual, social, and cultural landscape. Drawing inspiration from their ideals, Dr Mahanta urged journalists to take a pledge on the foundation day to safeguard the collective interests of journalists while continuing to work for the welfare of society at large.

Following this, Vice-President Dr Utpal Dutta lit earthen lamps before the portraits of the founding advisors and departed journalists, including Jiten Chutia, Alfarid Sajad, Pranjal Dutta, Luit Chaliha, and Naren Gogoi, paying homage to their contributions. In his address, Dr Dutta remarked that the relentless efforts of these distinguished journalist-literary figures since the club’s inception had enabled the Sibsagar Press Club to carve out a distinct identity in Assam’s media world.

At 5 pm, 34 earthen lamps were lit in the Press Club premises to mark the foundation day. This was followed by a special felicitation and cultural programme held at Doullah Bibah Bhawan, organized under the supervision of senior journalist Monirul Islam Bora.

The felicitation ceremony began with honouring the meritorious children of the Press Club’s office-bearers and members. Senior journalist Pabitra Borthakur, who stepped down from the post of vice-president, was accorded a farewell felicitation, while senior journalist Khairuddin Ahmed, who retired after receiving journalist pension benefits, was also felicitated.

The cultural programme featured senior journalist Monirul Islam Bora presenting significant dialogues from the world-famous classic play Othello. Journalists including Atanu Bora and Dr Utpal Dutta, along with family members of Press Club members, presented songs, dances, and poetry recitations, adding vibrancy and enthusiasm to the celebrations.

