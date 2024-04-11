Signature campaign to achieve 100 per cent voting in Sivasagar District

SIVASAGAR: With a view to achieve 100 per cent voting during the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections on April 19, a mass signature campaign was initiated by Sivasagar District Campaign Management Branch under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme at the premises of Axomi Bohagi Mela-2024 in Sivasagar on Wednesday. Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav inaugurated the campaign with his signature.

Yadav appealed to all eligible voters to cast their votes. He said, “It is everyone’s duty and right to be a part of the polling on April 19.”

District Project Manager of ASRLM Dr Suraj Jyoti Gogoi along with all the employees of the ASRLM, Sivasagar district and members of self-help groups also participated in the event.

On the other hand, a number of voter awareness programmes were also organized by several banks under Sivasagar SVEEP initiative at different branches on April 9. Bank employees along with people from different walks of life took active participation in the awareness programmes. Voter awareness forums were formed among the employees. Leaflets containing voter awareness messages were also distributed to all participants by members of SVEEP cell, Sivasagar. The programmes ended with voter’s pledge taking ceremony.

