Signature campaigns for voting awareness in Golaghat constituency district

GOLAGHAT : A number of activities were carried out under SVEEP activities of Golaghat constituency district. In order to increase voting awareness among voters in the district, campaigns were conducted in several colleges with signatures. At the outset of the campaign, District Electoral Officer Dr P Uday Pravin gave the signature and urged all voters to come forward to cast their votes on April 19. The official also urged the new voters to strengthen the democracy of the country by consciously voting. After this, students of three colleges of the district – Debraj Roy College, Reliance Senior Secondary and Golaghat Commerce College participated in the process of giving signatures. Various officials and employees of Golaghat constituency participated in the entire process.

Also Read: SVEEP cell organized a cycle rally in Bokakhat Election District

Also Watch: