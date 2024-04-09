SVEEP cell organized a cycle rally in Bokakhat Election District

GOLAGHAT: A cycle rally was organized on Monday morning at the initiative of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cell in Bokakhat Election District.

The rally started from the SDO(C) Office in Bokakhat and culminated at Bokakhat Higher Secondary School. Para-cyclist Rakesh Banik, the State Election Icon, participated in the cycle rally. Bhabananda Kalita, a senior citizen of Bokakhat, flagged off and inaugurated the cycle rally. After the cycle rally, an awareness programme was also organized on the premises of Bokakhat Higher Secondary School to ensure an increase in the polling percentage in Bokakhat Election District in the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19 and to encourage the participation of young voters.

Speaking as the chief guest at the awareness programme, State Election Icon, Rakesh Banik urged everyone to vote without succumbing to the temptation of temporary offerings in the form of money and goods.

District Election Officer of Bokakhat, Simi Karan urged all voters to reach the polling stations on April 19 and exercise their franchise to strengthen the democratic setup of the country. The Election Commission of India has launched several mobile apps and websites to increase transparency and accountability in the elections.

Sasanka Dhaval Saikia, Assistant Professor of Jogananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami (JDSG) College, Bokakhat, explained how these mobile apps and websites can be used by citizens. The welcome address of today’s awareness programme was delivered by Election Officer of Bokakhat, Parishmita Dehingia.

