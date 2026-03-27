SILCHAR: April 9 declared public, paid holiday across Cachar for polling

SILCHAR: In a significant step to ensure maximum voter participation and the smooth conduct of the forthcoming General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, the district administration of Cachar has announced that April 9, 2026 (Thursday) will be observed as both a Public Holiday and a Paid Holiday across the district.

The decision follows notifications issued by the Government of Assam under the General Administration Department and the Labour Welfare Department, declaring the poll day as a holiday under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and mandating paid leave for workers in factories and other establishments.

Acting in accordance with these directives, Cachar District Commissioner and District Magistrate Shri Aayush Garg, IAS, has formally ordered the closure of all government and non-government establishments on the day of polling.

As per the order, all offices under government and private sectors, including Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments, banks, tea gardens, and industrial units will remain closed within the seven Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Cachar district, Lakhipur, Udharbond, Katigorah, Borkhola, Silchar, Sonai, and Dholai (SC).

The order further states that the benefit of the paid holiday will extend to all eligible voters registered in these constituencies, enabling them to exercise their democratic right without any hindrance. The move is aimed at encouraging greater public participation in the electoral process while ensuring that no voter is deprived of the opportunity to cast their vote due to professional or institutional obligations.

The district administration has urged all stakeholders to extend full cooperation in observing the holiday and contribute towards the conduct of a free, fair, and peaceful election across Cachar.

This information was stated in a press release

Also Read: Assam Declares April 9 a Paid Holiday for Workers to Vote in Assembly Elections