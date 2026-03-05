Silchar: Congress announces candidates for eight Barak Valley constituencies

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Apart from Ramakrishna Nagar (SC), the Congress candidates for all seven Barak Valley constituencies announced by the AICC for the forthcoming Assembly elections came as expected, with no major surprises.

As anticipated, Abhijit Paul has been declared the party candidate for Silchar. In Sonai, former BJP MLA Aminul Haque Laskar will contest, while in Udharbond, former minister Ajit Singh has been fielded. In Borkhola, the AICC picked a new face, Dr Amit Kalowar, a renowned medical practitioner, to retain the seat currently represented by Misbahul Islam Laskar in the state Assembly.

For Lakhipur, Congress has chosen Shanti Kumar Singh, a popular Bishnupriya Manipuri leader, who faces a tough contest against powerful Minister Kaushik Rai. Another Bishnupriya Manipuri leader and former MLA Kartik Sena Sinha will contest against Minister Krishnendu Paul in Patharkandi. In North Karimganj, youth leader Zakaria Ahmed Panna has been picked by the party, while the only woman candidate, Suruchi Roy, will contest the Ramkrishnanagar SC seat. Suruchi Roy is considered a surprise choice, as she has not been very visible in many party programmes.

Out of the 13 Barak Valley seats, the Congress has yet to finalize candidates for Dholai and Katigorah in Cachar, South Karimganj, and both constituencies in Hailakandi.

