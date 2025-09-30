Silchar Election Office staff arrested for alleged rape of colleague

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A Grade III staff of Silchar Election Office was sent to judicial custody for allegedly raping his colleague. The employee has been identified as Soumitra Nath. A female staff working in the same office as Grade IV staff had lodged a complaint against Nath. She alleged that during her visit to Nath’s house, he outraged her modesty and raped her. The incident created much sensation amongst the employees as the Election Office falls under the District Magistrate Office. Nath was arrested and produced in the court which sent him to judicial custody.

