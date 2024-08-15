Workshop on Gender Sensitization held at Assam Valley Academy senior Secondary School, Tezpur

Tezpur: Under the 100 days special awareness campaign on Mission Shakti of Women and Child Development Department, SANKALP- Hub for Empowerment of Women conducted a workshop on ‘Gender Sensitization’ at Assam Valley Academy senior Secondary School, Ketekibari, Tezpur. The event was started by Bidyot Hazarika, District Social Welfare Officer, Sonitpur emphasizing on such workshops and highlighted the need for gender inclusive development. Abhijit Kalita, the Principal of the institute urged the students not to be a mere spectator of patriarchy rather as an individual, everyone must refrain from gender stereotypes and promote gender equality. Jyotishma Bharali, District Mission Coordinator, District Hub for empowerment of women spoke on the distinction between gender and sex, explaining how society constructs roles based on sex leading to gender formation. She addressed issues of gender bias and discrimination in various settings such as home and the workplace.

Furthermore, she underscored the importance of women’s education and empowerment and shared the 24x7 Women Helpline (181) and highlighted the schemes like One Stop Centre, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana of Mission Shakti under Women and Child Development Department. Gender Specialist, Parinita Rajbongshi elaborated on the legislations related to child marriage, sexual harassment at workplace and domestic violence.

In the same event, a session on prevention of Substance Abuse was delivered by Dr. Nilesh Mohite, Psychiatrist with his expertise on drug de-addiction. In the programme a question-answer session was also included as feedback session and the event concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Shilpi Saikia, District Program Coordinator, DHEW, Sonitpur.

Also Read: Autorickshaw Driver Shocked After Being Fined for 'Riding Without Helmet' Under MV Act

Also watch: