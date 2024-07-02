Sonai MLA Karimuddin Barbhuiyan Saju Leads Community Effort to Clear Drains and Repair Roads on Aizawl-Silchar Highway

SILCHAR: After almost a month-long lull following the poll debacle, the AIUDF MLA of Sonai Karimuddin Barbhuiyan Saju resurfaced with an excavator. Braving the inclement weather, Saju was seen in action, leading a crowd in a drive to clear the jammed drains as well as to repair the inundated and potholed road near the Auliya Bazar area in Uttar Krishnapur on the Aizawl-Silchar National Highway. Saju lambasted the district administration for neglecting the NH for months. People from the locality came out on the street to clean the drains with the excavator that the MLA had brought with him.

Sonai Road-Nagatilla areas on the Aizawl-Silchar NH became a curse for the passengers as well as the dwellers, as even a brief shower inundated the main road and the by-lanes. Even being an NH that connects Mizoram with the rest of the country, this road does not get proper attention either from the NHIDCL or the district administration.

Bapi Chowdhury, a local youth, said that they had repeatedly requested the District Magistrate to solve the chronic problem of waterlogging, but none from the administration turned up. Hence, the people of the locality themselves had come out on the street to clear the waterlogged roads and drains.

