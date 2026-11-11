Silchar Municipal Corporation Official Suspended Over Financial Irregularities

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Less than a week after the newly elected councillors took their oath, Raju Dey, the Superintendent of Accounts at the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC), has been suspended. SMC Commissioner Ankur Das issued the suspension order on November 7.

According to insider sources, serious allegations of financial irregularities within the corporation have surfaced against Dey. Sources claim that he failed to provide proper accounts regarding employee salary disbursements as well as expenditure incurred on various developmental projects over the past few years. It has been alleged that the recorded expenditure for staff salaries was significantly inflated compared to the actual amount required.

SMC Executive Officer Abhijit Dey and Financial Management Officer Debashis Saikia have been instructed to investigate the allegations and submit a detailed report to Dispur. Copies of the suspension order have been forwarded to Mayor Amarendra Paul and Deputy Mayor Bijendra Prasad Singh.