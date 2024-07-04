Silchar Municipality Corporation poll in three months: Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal

Silchar: Amid regular public demonstrations against deplorable roads and the absence of an elected civic body for the last five years, Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal said the much-awaited Silchar Municipality Corporation (SMC) election would be held within the next three months. However, he significantly added that since cases in court were pending against the demarcation of the corporation, the election would be held very soon hoping that the cases would be resolved at an early date. Interestingly, the basis of Singhal’s expectation of early settlement of pending cases was, however, not explained vividly. Singhal, who made a sudden visit to Silchar on Tuesday afternoon, held a series of meetings with the district administration and later, speaking to the media, hinted about holding the corporation election.

Silchar, the second largest city in the state, had been witnessing a plethora of various civic problems, and the citizens blamed the absence of an elected civic body in the city. Though the state government in November 2022 declared the Municipality Corporation following a Cabinet decision, the election was yet to be conducted.

