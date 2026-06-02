Silchar: Proposal Seeks Renaming of Badarpur Municipal Board as Siddheshwar Dham

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Katigorah MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has proposed the renaming of the Badarpur Municipal Board to Siddheshwar Dham Municipal Board and bringing a part of the Katigorah Gaon Panchayat under its ambit.

MLA Purkayastha said that he had already requested Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to honour the local sentiment by renaming the municipality area after the Siddheshwar Shiva temple at Siddheshwar Ghat, where Hindus observe the Baruni Mela every year.

Delimitation has abolished the erstwhile Badarpur Assembly segment of the Sribhumi district, and the Badarpur municipality area, which is predominantly a Hindu-majority 11-ward civic board, has now been clubbed with the Katigorah constituency in Cachar.

In this backdrop, the MLA of Katigorah has placed a proposal for renaming the Badarpur municipality board and inclusion of a few areas of the Katigorah Gaon Panchayat. “The proposed Municipal Board would greatly facilitate the urbanisation of the area and would also help in providing the necessary amenities suitable for the development of the region,” the MLA added.

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