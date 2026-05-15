SILCHAR: Teacher Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Him Near Silchar ISBT

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a tragic accident, Bireswar Bhattacharjee, a teacher of Maharshi Vidya Mandir, died on the spot as a speeding truck hit him in the Ramnagar area in Silchar ISBT. Bhattacharjee, 53, was heading towards Sribhumi, where he had been posted recently. The vehicle involved in the accident had not been located at the time of filing this report. Bireswar Bhattacharjee left behind his wife and a daughter.

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