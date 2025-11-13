Silchar traders oppose proposed flyover alignment in city’s main commercial area

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Various merchant associations of Silchar city on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma conveying their strict opposition towards the alignment of the proposed elevated corridor in the city. Arguing that the proposal for the elevated corridor had been sanctioned without any consultation with the merchants and local residents who would face maximum loss, and without conducting any social impact study, the traders of Central road, Premtala, Hospital road, and Rangirkhari in a joint petition urged the Chief Minister to consider the situation they would be forced to face if massive demolition was carried out at the commercial hub of not only Silchar city but of entire South Assam.

Meanwhile, preparatory work for land acquisition has already begun between Capital Travels point to National Highway point where the first phase of the flyover would be built up at a cost of Rs 653 crore.

