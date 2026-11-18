STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has stressed that the issue of accidents occurring in Assam due to the unregulated plying of dumper trucks, also called tippers, should be looked into by the authorities.

Hearing a petition filed been filed by a young law student, who alleged that most of the accidents occurring were due to the unregulated plying of dumper trucks, a division bench of Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Nchumbemo Mozhui ruled that the issue of public safety and traffic is to be looked after by the state, who has the expertise and manpower to decide the issue.

They stressed that state government has a mandatory obligation under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to protect public safety.

Pointing out that the court did not have the expertise or resources to look into the grievance raised by the petitioner, they stated that whether the issues raised by the petitioner were practical would have to also depend, on a large part, on the resources of the state.

Hence, they were of the opinion that the petitioner may submit a fresh representation to the Director General of Police, Assam, who shall look into the grievance of the petitioner and decide the remedial measures to be made, if any, within a reasonable time period.

The petitioner stated that the dumper trucks were overloaded and often speeding beyond the speed limits, thereby being involved in hit-and-run accidents that kill or injure innocent people.

The contention of the petitioner was that these vehicles have huge blind spots because of their size and shape, and also the position at which the seats of the drivers of such vehicles are located, making it impossible for them to see other vehicles.

The grievance of the petitioner was that there were no strict rules regarding as to when and where such dumper trucks should be permitted to ply on public roads.

The petitioner has also questioned the permission to use such vehicles which have no modern safety gadgets, such as 360-degree cameras, blind spot sensors, modern braking systems, speed limits, etc.

Further, there is no enforcement by the police or transport authorities for regulating the plying of such vehicles on public roads.

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