Silver Jubilee of Shani Jayanti Mahotsav to be celebrated at Shani Mandir

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The Shani Mandir in Sewa Singh Path, Moranhat, will organise the silver jubilee year of the Shani Jayanti Mahotsav on May 15 and 16, 2026. This Shani Mandir is the oldest Shani Mandir in the Moranhat.

As per the puja schedule, on May 15, a procession will be taken out from Shani Mandir. The puja will begin on May 16 in the morning, followed by a yagya. In the afternoon the aarti will be done, and in the evening the prasaad will be distributed. The celebration will conclude with evening aarti.

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