Simaluguri Regional Students’ Union pay tributes to Zubeen Garg, seeks probe into death

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A public tribute was organized by the Simaluguri Regional Students’ Union recently in memory of the Late Assamese singer, Zubeen Garg. The event was held at Simaluguri town, where a candle-lighting ceremony was conducted, and several local artistes performed songs and Jikirs in his memory.

Manab Hazarika, president of AASU’s Sivasagar district committee, and Professor Anil Tati, Head of the Commerce Department of Gargaon College, paid tribute to Zubeen Garg and demanded that the government conduct a thorough investigation and punish those responsible for his death.

Local artistes, including Pankhi Dutta and Rashmita Dahan, performed songs of Zubeen Garg, while others presented Jikirs, adding to the emotional and cultural significance of the event.

