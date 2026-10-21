Simran Sharma, Dilip Gavit Clinch Gold: India Crosses 50-Medal Mark at Asian Para Games 2026

India’s spectacular performance reached a historic milestone on Day 3 of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Sensational track victories by sprinters Simran Sharma and Dilip Gavit propelled India's overall medal count past the coveted 50-medal mark, anchoring the country firmly at fifth place in the standings.

Reigning world champion Simran Sharma dominated the track, capturing her second gold of the tournament by winning the women's 100m T12 final. Sharma stormed past the finish line in a blistering 12.02 seconds, shattering the previous Asian Para Games record. "To break the record and secure another gold for my country feels unbelievable," a jubilant Sharma shared post-race.

Moments earlier, Dilip Gavit secured a dramatic gold in the men's 100m T47 sprint. Trailing early on, Gavit executed a brilliant late surge to win in 10.69 seconds, leading a historic Indian one-two finish as compatriot Mohammed Morssinganakath claimed silver in 10.72 seconds.

The dual-track triumphs capped off a stellar morning that also featured a podium sweep in the men's shot put F46, led by Sachin Khilari’s gold-winning throw. With 13 golds, 19 silvers, and 20 bronzes, India’s total tally currently stands at an impressive 52 medals.