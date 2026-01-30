Sivasagar: Administration reviews arrangements for Maha Shivratri Puja and Mela

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: One of the major religious and cultural events of Sivasagar district, the Maha Shivratri Puja and Mela, will be held from February 14 to February 18, 2026, spanning five days. In view of the forthcoming grand event, a review meeting was held on Wednesday evening to assess the preparedness for its smooth and successful celebration.

The meeting took place at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the Sivasagar District Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner and President of the Sivasagar Dol Development Council, Mridul Yadav.

The meeting was attended by the Additional District Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, Chairman of Sivasagar Municipal Board, senior officials of the district administration, heads of various departments, and office-bearers of the Sivasagar Dol Development Council.

During the meeting, the newly-appointed District Commissioner reviewed the arrangements made during previous years and discussed various aspects related to planning, coordination, and management of the event. Emphasizing collective responsibility, the District Commissioner called upon all concerned departments and the Dol Development Council to work in close coordination and prepare a well-planned action strategy to ensure the successful and orderly conduct of the Maha Shivratri Puja and Mela.

