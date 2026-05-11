Sivasagar Bihu Sanmilan Pays Emotional Tribute to Music Icon Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: “Assam has lost Zubeen Garg physically, but not emotionally. Zubeen is everywhere and will always remain alive among us,” said senior journalist and Zubeen’s uncle Manoj Borthakur while paying an emotional tribute to the music icon at the inauguration of the three-day 29th Sanmilita Rongali Bihu Sanmilan in Sivasagar on Saturday. The festival commenced at the Boarding Field in Sivasagar town with a solemn tribute programme dedicated to the sacred memory of the beloved Assamese artiste. Lighting the ceremonial lamp, Manoj Borthakur became emotional while recalling Zubeen Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

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