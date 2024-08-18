Sivasagar Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Flag Hoisting, Cultural Events, and Launch of ‘Karagar Se Karigar’ Scheme

SIVASAGAR: Along with other parts of the country, the 78th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Sivasagar as well on Thursday. The national flag was ceremoniously hoisted at the Boarding Field by the District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav. In his speech, Yadav remembered the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and highlighted several government schemes aimed at development and welfare.

The celebration featured a march-past display by several platoons, including the police, paramilitary forces, NCC and students from various schools.

In keeping with Independence Day celebrations, several freedom fighters and individuals who have contributed significantly to society were honoured by the district administration. Various cultural programmes and award distribution events were also organized.

The festivities concluded with a friendly football match in the afternoon between the Sivasagar District Administration and the Sivasagar Police administration, adding a spirit of camaraderie to the occasion.

Besides, in connection with Independence Day, the District Commissioner inaugurated the “Karagar Se Karigar” scheme at the Sivasagar District Jail under the Assam Skill Development Mission. The scheme aims to provide skill development training to inmates, enabling them to become self-reliant and sustain themselves with dignity once they are released. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Subhajit Khound, Superintendent of Sivasagar District Jail and Project Manager of the Assam Skill Development Mission.

