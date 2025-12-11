Rhino Creates Panic in Sivasagar's Gaurisagar, One Resident Injured

Sivasagar: A wild rhino strayed into Khanamukh Bhitoruwal in the Gaurisagar area of Sivasagar district on Thursday, causing panic among residents as it roamed through nearby paddy fields. The animal entered the fields of Jakaichuk, where it reportedly charged at a local resident, after which the person sustained severe injuries.
The injured man, identified as Dipankar Konwar, was immediately taken to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Joysagar. According to hospital authorities, his condition is stable, and he is out of danger.
Forest personnel from the Sivasagar Forest Division have been monitoring the rhino continuously, but efforts to guide it back to a safe habitat have so far been unsuccessful. Officials said forest teams, equipped with necessary tools, are closely tracking the animal’s movement to prevent further incidents.
The Forest Department has urged villagers to remain cautious, avoid crowded areas near the fields and refrain from approaching the animal. The situation remains under watch as efforts continue to ensure the safety of both residents and the rhino.