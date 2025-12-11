Rhino Creates Panic in Sivasagar's Gaurisagar, One Resident Injured

Sivasagar: A wild rhino strayed into Khanamukh Bhitoruwal in the Gaurisagar area of Sivasagar district on Thursday, causing panic among residents as it roamed through nearby paddy fields. The animal entered the fields of Jakaichuk, where it reportedly charged at a local resident, after which the person sustained severe injuries.

The injured man, identified as Dipankar Konwar, was immediately taken to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Joysagar. According to hospital authorities, his condition is stable, and he is out of danger.