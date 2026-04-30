Sivasagar completes training and deployment of officers for May 4 vote counting

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Sivasagar District Administration is making preparations for the counting of votes in the 95-Demow, 96-Sivasagar and 97-Nazira Assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on May 4 at 8 a.m. at Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary Multipurpose (HS & MP) School. The 60 postal ballot papers and 16 information technology and data management cell officers employed for the counting of votes were trained at the Shukapha Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sivasagar, today. This training programme is conducted under the supervision of skilled master trainers at state and district levels. The training was conducted by Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad and Returning Officer of 95-Demow Assembly Constituency Satish Chandra Thakuriya along with other dignitaries.

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