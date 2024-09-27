Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg visits Assam-Nagaland border area

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg conducted a visit to the Assam-Nagaland border area under the Nazira Revenue Circle to assess the current situation on Wednesday. During the visit, the Commissioner interacted with the officers and personnel stationed at the border outposts. He discussed their working conditions, challenges they face, and gathered feedback about their needs.

Garg assured that swift measures would be taken to address the difficulties encountered by the officers and soldiers involved in the critical task of border security, as well as the problems faced by the local population residing in the border areas.

District Development Commissioner, Sub-Divisional Officer of Nazira, Circle Officer-in-Charge of Nazira, Border Magistrate-in-Charge, and police officials accompanied him during the visit.

Also Read: Morigaon Police Arrest Two for Allegedly Cooking and Selling Beef Near Sultan Nursing Home

Also Watch: