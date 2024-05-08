Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav takes initiative to modernize District Library

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar District Library has been providing all the necessary facilities to the readers since its inception. But with the passage of time, the need for modernization of this library has arisen. Now book lovers in Sivasagar have a reason to rejoice. Keeping this need in mind Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav has made communications with Numaligarh Refinery Limited and has undertaken a project to modernize the District Library at a cost of Rs 40 lakh under the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company. Yadav visited the Sivasagar District Library for spot verification of the project. During the visit, he took stock of the estimates of the proposed study room, adjoining thinking room and the multimedia centre. He was accompanied by Additional District Commissioner Partha Pratim Khanikar, Election Officer Sugata Siddhartha Goswami, District Librarian Nayan Das, retired Librarian and Architect of Srajan Design Studio Dimple Kumar Das.

Stating that the project would transform the existing library and support the intellectual development of the people of Sivasagar, the District Commissioner called upon all concerned to cooperate in the successful completion of this project.

Book lovers, who are elated with the project described the initiative taken by the Sivasagar District Commissioner as a significant step towards modernizing library services.

Also Read: 80th death anniversary of Dr Moidul Islam Bora observed by Arunoday Xahitya Xabha

Also watch: