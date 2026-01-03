Youth killed, two injured as Bolero plunges off bridge in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A road accident took place on the Dekhari Borphukan road in Demow on Thursday, where a youth of Dhemechi Maj Gaon died and two others were injured. According to sources, a Bolero vehicle fell down from an iron bridge while returning from a picnic from Desangmukh. It was heading towards Dhemechi. The injured persons were admitted to the Demow Model Hospital-cum-CHC, and after primary treatment, referred to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for better treatment, informed a health official of Demow Model Hospital-cum-CHC on Friday. According to information received, a total of seven persons were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

