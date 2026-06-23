Sivasagar: Dr Robin Gogoi Ranked Among World’s Top 5% Scientists in Global Index

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dr Robin Gogoi, the eldest son of Late Bhuban Chandra Gogoi and Leela Gogoi of Sepan Sologuri village in Sivasagar district, has established his name among the top scientists in the world. Dr Gogoi, Professor & OSD, Assam Down Town University, has been ranked among the top 5% of the world's scientists in the SciRank Global Scientist Index. The latest assessment involved more than 10 million scientists and researchers from more than 150 countries.

Dr Robin Gogoi was born in Tara tea estate, Doomdooma, in Tinsukia district and did his schooling from Doomdooma Hunlal High School. He took his PU(Sc) from JB College, Jorhat, his Bachelor of Agriculture with first Class from Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in 1987, and his postgraduate degree with 'Merit Medal' from the same university.

He joined the Assam Agricultural University in 1990 as an Assistant Professor, and in 1997, he received a PhD with a gold medal in 'Plant Pathology' from the Indian Institute of Agricultural Research [IARI], Delhi. He then joined the Indian Institute of Agricultural Research (IARI) in 2006 as a professor and scientist, and later retired in December 2024 as the head of the department.

Dr Robin Gogoi has received more than 150 national and international awards, published more than 150 high-quality research papers, 7 research books, and read his papers at leading educational institutions in Canada, China, Thailand, Taiwan, and Nepal.

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