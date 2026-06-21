Surprise Food Safety Inspection Conducted in Demow, Expired Items Seized

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A surprise inspection was conducted by the Circle Level Enforcement Squad on Friday in the Demow daily market, roadside vendors along the Demow Nitai road, and selected commercial establishments, with a focus on cleanliness, hygiene standards, the freshness and quality of food items such as fish, meat, and vegetables, and the prices of essential commodities.

The team, led by Kankana Saikia, Assistant Commissioner of Demow co-district, Januma Sonowal, Assistant Commissioner, Mrityunjay Bharali, Executive Officer of Demow Municipal Board, and officials from other concerned departments, inspected hotels and eateries to verify compliance with prescribed safety norms.

The enforcement squad also seized expired packaged food products found in several shops within the market area.

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