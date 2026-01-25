SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College unveils Gargayan amidst cultural fervour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Gargayan (2023-24), the annual college magazine of Gargaon College, was unveiled on January 23, coinciding with Saraswati Puja, at the college premises. Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College and a renowned academician, released the magazine and lauded the editorial team's efforts in bringing it out.

Diganta Konwar, Vice Principal of the college, highlighted the significance of Gargayan as a platform for creative expression and artistic showcase. Dr. Dilip Kumar Deka, Head of the Geography Department and Advisor of the Gargaon College Students' Union, also graced the occasion. Faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students attended the event.

The magazine was edited by Priyadarshini Gogoi. The editorial team comprises Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta as President; Dr. Devajani Bakalial and Dr. Ankur Dutta as Advisors; Nilakhi Chetia, Anna Gogoi, and Shyamolima Saikia as Professors-in-Charge; and Partho Protim Gogoi, Nihashree Kalita, and Mon Aronyo Phukan as student members.

This year's Gargayan features a diverse range of creative and academic contributions, including poetry, fiction, book and film reviews, and artworks, among others, making it a vibrant reflection of the college's intellectual and artistic landscape, said Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta.

