Sivasagar gets its first Sanskrit learning centre on Teachers’ Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the first Sanskrit Learning Centre of Sivasagar was inaugurated on Friday. The centre has been set up at Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Amolapatty, under the initiative of Mahabahu Group, a leading NGO of Sivasagar.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Dr Budhin Mishra, retired Principal of Sivasagar Girls’ College. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mishra said that Sanskrit is the mother of all Indian languages and learning it would make the understanding of various Indian languages easier. The meeting was presided over by Bhaskar Baruah, president of Mahabahu Group.

Addressing the gathering, Sanskrit teacher Binadananda Mishra stated that teachers are the true guides of society. He remarked that while the present education system has succeeded in producing educated individuals who earn wealth, it has failed to inculcate moral values. He emphasized that along with modern education, the inclusion of Sanskrit learning can help in nurturing morally enlightened individuals. “Sanskrit is not confined to any religion, but is the ancient cultural language of India,” he added. Mahabahu Group’s secretary Diganta Chetia, senior citizen Chandra Sahu, journalist Purushuttam Kalita, Anamika Kalita, Abhijit Sharma and others also spoke on the occasion.

Also Read: Sanskrit Echoes of the Bard: Ranjan Bezbaruah Celebrates Bhupen Da’s 100th

Also Watch: