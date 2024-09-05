Sivasagar Girls’ College Hosts Sensitization Meeting on Snakebite Prevention to Combat Superstitions

SIVASAGAR: Under the initiative of the Environment and Climate Cell of Sivasagar Girls’ College and with the support of the Assam Science, Technology, and Environment Council, Government of Assam, a series of programmes have been conducted since February to combat superstitions among students and those from nearby schools. These efforts include street plays, project preparations, drawing competitions, and discussion circles.

As part of this ongoing initiative, a sensitization meeting on snakebite prevention and treatment was held on August 29. The meeting aimed to raise awareness and dispel superstitions related to snakebites among students. The event was moderated by Dr Pranami Handique, coordinator of the college’s Environment and Climate Cell.

In his opening remarks, Principal of the college Dr Pratim Sharma, urged the students to critically assess all information with scientific reasoning.

The event’s chief resource person, Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesiologist and snakebite specialist of Demow Model Rural Hospital, emphasized the importance of immediate medical attention in the event of a snakebite, discouraging reliance on traditional healers. He also stressed the need to identify the snake involved for proper treatment.

