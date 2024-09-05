Tinsukia Water Resources Department Established New Divisional Office

DOOMDOOMA: The Tinsukia Divisional Office of the Water Resources Department has been newly established in front of Tinsukia District Dak Bunglow. The office has been set up on the abandoned plot of land of Assam Gas Company Ltd. with the approval of the District Commissioner, Tinsukia. This was announced in a press release by the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Bikash Sarma. The work of Tinsukia Division Water Resources Department was previously looked after under the Dibrugarh division.

