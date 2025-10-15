Sivasagar imposes ban on pig movement after African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In view of the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in Habikuti Missing Gaon under Nazira Revenue Circle and Betbari Chetia Koibarta Gaon under Sivasagar Revenue Circle, the District Administration of Sivasagar has issued a prohibitory order to curb the further spread of the disease.

The order, issued by Sivasagar District Magistrate Aayush Garg, prohibits the movement of live pigs, pork meat and related products, and sale, purchase or slaughter of pigs or pork products within the affected areas. Pig breeders have been directed to maintain strict biosecurity measures, and any death of pigs must be reported to the Veterinary Department for safe disposal.

Transportation of pig feed will also require prior permission from the Veterinary Department.

The District Magistrate stated that the order has been issued in the interest of public and animal health and shall come into force with immediate effect, remaining valid until further notice. Violation of the order will invite punitive action under the relevant provisions of the law.

