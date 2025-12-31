Sivasagar launches pilot freshwater pearl farming project to boost fishers’ income

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a significant step towards livelihood diversification and income enhancement in the fisheries sector, District Administration, Sivasagar, through a convergence-based approach, launched a pilot project on freshwater pearl farming in the district.

The initiative has been undertaken by the District Fishery Development Office (DFDO), Sivasagar, in close collaboration with the district administration and NABARD, marking a new milestone in technology adoption and innovation-driven aquaculture practices in the district.

As part of the pilot, a three-day structured capacity building programme on freshwater pearl farming was conceptualized and supported by the district administration. The programme aimed to introduce progressive fish farmers to pearl farming as a complementary income-generating activity alongside traditional fish culture.

The project was inaugurated by Aayush Garg, District Commissioner, Sivasagar, in presence of KN Chandana Jahnavi, Assistant Commissioner, Sivasagar, reaffirming the district administration’s commitment towards sustainable livelihoods and farmer-led entrepreneurship. According to district administration sources, the initial training programme was conducted at the Superintendent of Fisheries Training Institute, Joysagar, an institution of historical importance that has served the North-Eastern region by imparting the 9-month Fishery Demonstrator Course to candidates from across the region.

Following the shifting of the course to Guwahati in 2006, the institute had remained largely underutilized. Under the leadership of Dr JP Duarah, Superintendent of Fisheries Training Institute-cum-DFDO, Sivasagar, and with active support from the district administration, the institute has now been revived as a centre for practical, technology-oriented training.

Under this pilot initiative, five progressive fish farmers were inducted and provided intensive hands-on training in freshwater pearl farming techniques. Post-training, the farmers have commenced pearl farming operations in their own ponds as a crop diversification strategy.

The inaugural programme was organized at the farm of Partha Pratim Neog, a progressive fish farmer of Changmai Gaon under Gaurisagar Development Block, symbolizing the district’s focus on field-based implementation and farmer-centric innovation on Tuesday.

