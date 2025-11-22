Vision for Sustainable Aquaculture Showcased at World Fisheries Day in Raha

Nagaon: World Fisheries Day 2025 was celebrated in a grand and meaningful way at Raha Fishery College in Nagaon, bringing together officials, experts, farmers, and students to reaffirm Assam’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture. The state-level function was organised by the Directorate of Fisheries and Raha Fishery College with support from ICAR-CIFRI, AFDC Ltd., and the National Fisheries Development Board.

The programme opened with the National Anthem, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Minister of Public Works, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Krishnendu Paul, along with other dignitaries. Director of Fisheries, Assam, Gauri Shankar Das, delivered the keynote address, stressing the importance of responsible fishery practices and the growing role of the sector in ensuring nutrition and income for rural families.

Senior faculty member Dr. Pradip Chandra Bhuyan welcomed the gathering, while ICAR-CIFA Principal Scientist Dr. Subhendu Adhikari spoke on the value of fish as a nutritious food and encouraged integrated farming involving fish, poultry, and pigs. Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das highlighted the potential of Assam’s natural wetlands, saying scientific management of beels could help the state become self-reliant in fish production.