Vision for Sustainable Aquaculture Showcased at World Fisheries Day in Raha

Nagaon: World Fisheries Day 2025 was celebrated in a grand and meaningful way at Raha Fishery College in Nagaon, bringing together officials, experts, farmers, and students to reaffirm Assam’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture. The state-level function was organised by the Directorate of Fisheries and Raha Fishery College with support from ICAR-CIFRI, AFDC Ltd., and the National Fisheries Development Board.
The programme opened with the National Anthem, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Minister of Public Works, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Krishnendu Paul, along with other dignitaries. Director of Fisheries, Assam, Gauri Shankar Das, delivered the keynote address, stressing the importance of responsible fishery practices and the growing role of the sector in ensuring nutrition and income for rural families.
Senior faculty member Dr. Pradip Chandra Bhuyan welcomed the gathering, while ICAR-CIFA Principal Scientist Dr. Subhendu Adhikari spoke on the value of fish as a nutritious food and encouraged integrated farming involving fish, poultry, and pigs. Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das highlighted the potential of Assam’s natural wetlands, saying scientific management of beels could help the state become self-reliant in fish production.
Representing the Animal Husbandry and Fishery University, Registrar Dr. Biren Kumar Sharma conveyed greetings on behalf of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Niranjan Kalita.
In his address as chief guest, Minister Krishnendu Paul praised the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and urged strict compliance with the Assam Fishery Act, especially the annual ban on catching egg-bearing fish. He also released awareness posters and a documentary on sustainable practices under PMMSY.
The Minister felicitated several achievers, including the Sonbeel Fishermen Cooperative Society of Karimganj, and fish farmers from Sonitpur and Kamrup districts. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a modern library, student hostel, guest house, and the Wetland of FFSC at Raha Fishery College.
In a heartening gesture, the Minister felicitated exemplary fish farmers for their contributions to self-reliance through aquaculture: Sonbeel Fishermen Cooperative Society, Karimganj district – Rs.20,000, Mrs. Sushmita Bharali, Sonitpur district – Rs.10,000 , Mrs. Monalisa Das, Hajo, Kamrup district – Rs.10,000 .
The event also featured technical training sessions for farmers by experts from CIFA Bhubaneswar and senior officers of the Fisheries Directorate. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from Deputy Director of Fisheries Pratul Barman. According to District Information and Public Relations Officer MC Doley, the event drew enthusiastic participation from all sectors of the fisheries community.