“Swahid Pranamu Tumak” Celebrated in Sivasagar to Honour Assam Agitation Martyrs

Sivasagar: Sivasagar joined the rest of the state in paying heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement. The day marked the supreme sacrifice of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the agitation, who was killed on December 10, 1979, at Bhawanipur while protesting against illegal foreign infiltration.

To honour his memory and that of all other martyrs, the Sivasagar District Administration organised the programme "Swahid Pranamu Tumak" at Boarding Field. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah attended the event and offered floral tributes before the martyrs’ memorial. A collective rendition of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song “Swahid Pranamu Tumak” added an emotional note to the gathering.