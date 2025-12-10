“Swahid Pranamu Tumak” Celebrated in Sivasagar to Honour Assam Agitation Martyrs

Sivasagar: Sivasagar joined the rest of the state in paying heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement. The day marked the supreme sacrifice of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the agitation, who was killed on December 10, 1979, at Bhawanipur while protesting against illegal foreign infiltration.
To honour his memory and that of all other martyrs, the Sivasagar District Administration organised the programme "Swahid Pranamu Tumak" at Boarding Field. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah attended the event and offered floral tributes before the martyrs’ memorial. A collective rendition of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song “Swahid Pranamu Tumak” added an emotional note to the gathering.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister reflected on the turbulent years of the Assam Agitation, noting that the period was marked by widespread unrest and violence. He said the present government, under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken significant steps to honour the martyrs, including the construction and inauguration of a Martyrs’ Memorial and Park in Guwahati.
The programme was attended by former MLA Kushal Dowari, District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das, Superintendent of Police Shubhasish Baruah, Sivasagar Zilla Parishad CEO Satish Chandra Thakuria and several other dignitaries. The event concluded with a renewed call to uphold the ideals for which the martyrs laid down their lives.