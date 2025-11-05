Sivasagar Pays tribute to eminent musicians Syed Sadullah and Dipak Sarma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A heartfelt public tribute was held on Monday evening at the Kali Prasad Chaliha Memorial Hall premises near KPM Chariali, Sivasagar, in honour of two of Assam's most revered musicians, the eminent vocalist, Syed Sadullah, and the flute maestro, Dipak Sarma.

The programme, organized at the venue of the Sivasagar Trade Fair, was conducted by former student leader Pradip Borgohain. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of lamps and floral tributes paid by distinguished personalities including Manoj Kumar Gogoi, General Secretary of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, social workers Pradip Khemka and Rupchand Karnani, Himanshu Neog, in-charge General Secretary of Sibsagar Press Club, Monirul Islam Bora, President of Central Committee of Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, Pinki Dutta, President of Kanaklata Mahila Sangathan, along with Bina Goswami, Smrita Baruah, and many other eminent citizens.

