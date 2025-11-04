Eminent Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away at 57

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam’s internationally acclaimed flautist Dipak Sarma passed away at the age of 57 on Monday morning. The maestro breathed his last at 6.15 am in Chennai, where he had been undergoing advanced medical treatment for chronic liver disease. He left behind his wife and one son.

The eminent flautist’s last rites will be performed at Navagraha cremation ground with full state honours on Tuesday.

Born on August 23, 1968, at Panigaon in the Nalbari district, Sarma was a long-time resident of Ambikagiri Nagar, Guwahati. His demise has cast a pall of gloom among Assam’s cultural and musical fraternity and beyond.

Dipak Sarma enrolled at Nalbari Art School to learn tabla when he was a student of Class VIII, where he came under the mentorship of Guru Adya Sharma. Later, he passed his HSLC examination from Bongaon High School and took admission at Gauhati Commerce College for higher education. Sarma went on to become a recognized artiste of both All India Radio (AIR), Guwahati, and Doordarshan Kendra, Guwahati. It is noteworthy that he was the first classical musician from Assam to be recognized by All India Radio as a B-high grade flautist in Indian classical music.

After coming to Guwahati for higher studies, Dipak Sarma began learning the flute under the guidance of renowned Guru Prabhat Sharma. Until then, he had not received any formal musical training in flute.

After obtaining his bachelor’s degree in Commerce with a major in Banking from Gauhati Commerce College, Dipak Sarma moved to Kolkata to pursue higher musical studies at Rabindra Bharati University. There, he came under the mentorship of the eminent flautist Debu Banerjee. Under Banerjee’s guidance, he had the opportunity to study various streams of Indian classical music.

Dipak Sarma earned his master’s degree in Instrumental Music (Flute) from Rabindra Bharati University and returned to Guwahati to formally begin his musical career.

A disciple of the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sarma carried forward his guru’s musical legacy with grace and devotion. Over his illustrious career, he collaborated with some of Assam’s greatest cultural icons, including Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, leaving behind an indelible imprint on the state’s musical heritage.

He had performed worldwide with noted Bollywood actress and classical dancer Meenakshi Seshadri as a flautist. He also performed with various other artistes and bands in South Africa, Seychelles, France, Germany and other countries.

Apart from his performances, Sarma also served as music director for several Assamese films like ‘Jonky Panoi’, ‘Jatinga Ityadi’, and ‘Luitok Bhetibo Kune’, etc.

In recognition of his immense contribution to Assamese music, Sarma received several prestigious honours, including Best Musician of the Year (2006) from a private TV channel of NE; the Sangeet Prabha Award (2007); the Assam Sports Cultural Jury Award (2007); Jams of Assam (2008); and the Azim Hazarika Award (Sivasagar Press Club).

According to family sources, Sarma’s mortal remains will be flown from Chennai to Guwahati by a special flight around 5 am on Tuesday. From the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, the flautist’s body will be taken directly to his residence at Ambikagiri Nagar.

After family rituals, the mortal remains will be kept for public homage at the Seuj Sangha premises in Ambikagiri Nagar from 10 am to 2 pm, where admirers, well-wishers, and various organisations will pay their final respects. Later, the body will be taken to the Navagraha crematorium for the last rites.

Sarma’s demise has also drawn heartfelt tributes from Assam’s top leaders, including Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.

In a condolence message, the Governor said, “Assam has lost a distinguished musician whose contribution to Indian classical music, particularly in popularizing the flute on global platforms, will be remembered for generations. His soulful renditions and dedication to the art of music have left an indelible mark on the cultural heritage of our state and the nation. His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music.”

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow on X, writing, “Deeply anguished to learn about the untimely demise of eminent flautist Dipak Sarma, who contributed immensely towards Assamese music and popularised the flute as a musical instrument. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti.”

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah said, “With the melodious tunes of his flute, eminent flautist Dipak Sarma mesmerised many music lovers across the globe. I am saddened to learn about his untimely demise and convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and fans. May the departed soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti.”

AGP President and Minister Atul Bora also mourned the loss, stating, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the exceptionally talented flautist Dipak Sarma. With his magical flute, he created melodies that mesmerized countless listeners and touched innumerable hearts. His soulful tunes earned him immense love and admiration — I, too, was among his ardent admirers. May the departed soul of this extraordinary artist, who conquered hearts through the divine sound of his flute, rest in eternal peace. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers.”

In his condolence message, Assam BJP President and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia described Sarma’s demise as “an irreparable loss to the cultural world of Assam.” He lauded the legendary musician for enriching Assam’s cultural landscape and for bringing national and international recognition to the state through his art.

Assam, still mourning the loss of the beloved Zubeen Garg and music legend Syed Sadullah recently, finds itself grieving yet another musical gem. The passing of Dipak Sarma leaves behind a profound void in the state’s cultural landscape — one that will be hard to fill.

