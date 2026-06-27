Sivasagar Police Seize Narcotics Worth Lakhs, Drug Peddler Escapes During Raid

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a major anti-narcotics operation conducted late on Thursday night, Sivasagar police seized a large quantity of suspected narcotic substances valued at several lakhs of rupees from a rented house near Jengonikotia. The drugs were reportedly recovered from the possession of a woman identified as Jasmin Begum, a resident of Nagaon district.

The raid was carried out under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Moidul Islam, along with Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma. During the operation, Jasmin Begum’s husband, Sadiqul Islam, an alleged notorious drug peddler, managed to escape from the spot under the cover of darkness.

Police also recovered a large number of suspected stolen brass utensils from the rented accommodation and detained another Nagaon resident, identified as Faizul, on suspicion of theft.

The incident has sparked concern among locals, who have alleged that some tenants from outside the district are using rented houses in Sivasagar to carry out illegal trade in prohibited substances.

Police have launched further investigations and intensified efforts to apprehend the absconding accused.

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