Sivasagar ranks 2nd in State’s Half-Yearly District Performance Index for 2025–26

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar district has achieved an impressive 2nd rank in the Half-Yearly District Performance Ranking for the financial year 2025–26, as released by the State Government. The ranking, which evaluates the performance of all Group A districts across 50 key governance and development indicators, highlights Sivasagar’s consistent progress across major sectors. According to the official report, Sivasagar secured a total score of 65.86%, placing it just behind Dhemaji, which topped the list with 65.96%. With this performance, Sivasagar has been categorized among the ‘Achiever Districts’ for the year.

The latest ranking also reflects an improvement for Sivasagar, which has moved up from the third position in 2024-25. The assessment, based on 50 key indicators across sectors such as agriculture, health, rural development, revenue, education, transport and social welfare, highlights the district’s strong performance in implementing government schemes and delivering public services.

Out of the 24 Group A districts, Sivasagar outperformed major districts including Golaghat, Kamrup, Nalbari, Jorhat, Darrang and Lakhimpur, reinforcing its image as one of Assam’s consistently performing administrative units.

