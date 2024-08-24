Sivasagar Ratna Awarded to Veteran Litterateur Sonaram Baruah by Sivasagar Zila Xahitya Xabha

GAURISAGAR: Sivasagar Zila Xahitya Xabha on Wednesday evening conferred the highest honour of the district Sivasagar Ratna to veteran litterateur, educationist former principal of Sibsagar Girls college and journalist Sonaram Baruah at a function held at Sivasagar Yuva Dol. The dignitaries who attended the function were Dr. Surjya Hazarika, president of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Xahittyacharyya and noted educationist Dr.Nahendra Padun, Dr.Karobi Deka Hazarika.

The meeting was inaugurated by Dr. Nahendra Padun. Addressing to the gathering, noted linguistic Padun said that Humans desire more than merely to survive. Many people dedicate their entire life to serving others. For the past few decades, Sonaram Baruah has been working for the people and society. He is a prolific writer and editor. His main contribution is largely theoretical in nature. However, his invention is crucial.

The whole function was anchored by Santosh Dutta, secretary, Sivasagar Zila Xahitya Xabha. The event was attended by Axom Xahitya Xabha president Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika. He said that Sonaram Baruah has received recognition for many good works. This honour will enlighten the younger generation.

