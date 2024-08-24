Sivasagar Review Meeting Focuses on Urban Development Initiatives Under “10 Cities Development Concept Doh Sahar- Ek Rupayan”

SIVASAGAR: A review meeting on the “10 Cities Development Concept Doh Sahar- Ek Rupayan” initiative took place at the Sukafa Conference Hall of Sivasagar District Commissioner’s office recently. The meeting was chaired by the Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav and was attended by key stakeholders, including the chairperson of the Sivasagar Municipal Board, district administrative officials, and representatives from various departments.

The meeting centered on the “10 Cities Development Concept Doh Sahar- Ek Rupayan” programme, a significant initiative spearheaded by the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam. The discussions covered a broad spectrum of urban development projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life in Sivasagar town.

Key topics addressed included infrastructural improvements, ensuring a consistent supply of clean drinking water, upgrading street lighting, and expanding parking facilities. The meeting also highlighted plans for the development of central fishery areas, improvements in transportation systems, the creation of eco-parks, and the maintenance of drainage and waste management systems.

The meeting emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts across various departments to ensure the successful implementation of these urban development projects, which are expected to significantly contribute to the sustainable growth and modernization of Sivasagar town.

